Don’t be tardy to the — wig — party! Kim Zolciak-Biermann is selling her famous hair collection amid her messy divorce from Kroy Biermann.

The 45-year-old reality star is offering some of her wigs on her online storefront, The Biermann’s Closet. “Enjoy shopping personal pieces from Kim’s salon that are slightly worn or even some that are BRAND NEW,” read the listing description.

Zolciak-Biermann is selling seven different pieces, including a brunette lace front, an ash blonde creation with dark roots and a bouncy honey-colored mane. The toupee’s range in price from $1,500 to $2,750.

Through the years, Zolciak-Biermann has become known for her extensive wig collection. She even dropped a song called “Wig” in July 2018 with the lyrics, “Get off my wig, my wig, my wig, yeah.” Elsewhere in the song, she belts, “You can’t help it / Every time I’m walking in you stare / Checking out my shine, my shiny shoes up to my hair.”

She opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the track and her love of hair pieces at the time, sharing, “I love wigs. My mom’s a hairdresser. I just love hair. I have great hair. I just love to, like, play around with different hair and different styles, and I’d rather fry the s—t out of a wig than my own hair … I’ve been wearing wigs for 17 years.”

The TV personality also asserted that the track had nothing to do with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar NeNe Leakes always referring to Zolciak-Biermann as “wig.”

“I’ve worn wigs long before I ever met NeNe,” she told Us. “Yeah, so no, that has nothing to really do with that.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s decision to part with some of her extensions comes after both she and Biermann, 37, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, on May 8 after 11 years of marriage. The estranged couple share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted his estranged wife’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Since their separation was made public, the former Bravo personality and the retired NFL athlete have been engaged in a legal back-and-forth, with Biermann claiming that his ex has a gambling “compulsion,” which led to their split. Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, submitted her own motion requesting that he take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

Shortly before the couple’s divorce made headlines, TMZ reported that they owe more than $1.1 million in unpaid taxes. In February, Us confirmed that their five-bedroom home in Georgia is in foreclosure. A sale for the property was scheduled for March but was later canceled.