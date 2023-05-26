Cancel OK
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Manipulation,’ Sings to Luke Combs Ballad Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

By
Kim Zolciak-BiermannSplash News

Sending a message? Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a not-so-cryptic post about recognizing “manipulation” amid her messy split from Kroy Biermann.

“Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discussed their disrespect that trigged you,” read a quote shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 25.

In a caption, the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum added, “READ THAT AGAIN.”

Zolciak-Biermann later uploaded a video of herself singing while driving with her kids on Thursday, and her choice of song — Luke Combs‘ “Love You Anyway” — seemingly shed light on her post-split state of mind.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Courtesy of Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

“If your kiss, turned me to stone / I’d be a statue standing tall in ancient Rome,” she sang along to the country ballad. “And if your touch, shattered me like glass / I’d be in pieces tryin’ to make the breakin’ last. / If It took one look to turn my days to night / At least I’d have the stars, the sparkle in your eyes. / There’s just some things that leave a man no choice / Like a compass needle needin’ its true north.”

The footage cuts off before Combs’ croons the next lyric: “Even if I knew, the day we met, you’d be the reason this heart breaks / Oh, I’d love you anyway.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Zolciak-Biermann and the retired football player, 37, called it quits after more than a decade of marriage. The twosome each filed their own divorce paperwork, citing April 30 as their date of separation.

The “Tardy for the Party” singer and Biermann share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Following their 2011 wedding, Biermann adopted his now-estranged wife’s two eldest daughters — Brielle, 26, and Arielle, 21 — from previous relationships.

Since news broke of their split, the Don’t Be Tardy alums have been locked in a messy back and forth. Biermann requested in recent court docs that his former spouse undergo a psychological evaluation, claiming she has displayed “troubling behavior” and has an alleged gambling problem that makes her “unable to properly care for the children.” Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, filed a motion to have the ex-linebacker screened for drug use.

As their contentious divorce continues to play out in the public eye, lawyer Neama Rahmani exclusively weighed in on what’s next for the estranged couple.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann. Ralph Notaro/MEGA

“These types of cases, the spouses just wanna inflict maximum pain on the other and get custody of the kids, right?” the attorney told Us on Wednesday, May 24. “And sometimes there’s money involved as well.”

When it comes to the accusations made in the duo’s court docs, Rahmani encouraged fans to take the information “with a grain of salt.” (The legal expert also works with reality stars Scheana Shay and Bre Tiesi, but he does not represent Zolciak-Biermann or the Montana native.)

“These are two people that are going after each other,” he told Us. “That being said, when I was a prosecutor, my best sources of information usually were former spouses. They know where the bodies are buried, they have all the dirt.”

