Words of wisdom. Marlo Hampton offered some advice for Kim Zolciak-Biermann amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

“It’s awful to hear the news of them getting a divorce. I was super surprised,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, said of her former costar’s breakup during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “The only thing I could say there … a whole bunch of prayers are needed and a CPA is needed. That’s it.”

Hampton and Zolciak-Biermann, 44, both appeared on RHOA over the years. However, the Games People Play alum revealed to Cohen, 54, that she hadn’t kept in touch with the Zolciak-Biermann and last ran into her while at the airport some time ago.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce from the former NFL player, 37, after more than a decade of marriage. The pair share four children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted the former reality star’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

News of the pair’s split came shortly after speculation sparked that they were facing financial hardship. In February, Us confirmed that the duo’s five-bedroom Georgia mansion was in foreclosure. An auction of the home was scheduled that month but was later canceled by the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month of the former couple, who also reportedly owe over $1 million in back taxes, per TMZ. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Neither Zolciak-Biermann nor Biermann have commented on their financial situation at this time.

Following the announcement of their split, an insider told Us that the duo are still cohabitating in their home while they try to “avoid” each other as much as they can.

A few weeks after their initial divorce filing, Zolciak-Biermann filed a new motion to have the former Atlanta Falcons player drug tested. She claimed to have witnessed Biermann “smoking marijuana” and had “serious concerns for the safety and well-being of the minor children while in [his] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [his] drug use.”

According to court documents obtained by Us on Monday, May 22, Biermann, for his part, filed paperwork requesting that his estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation, alleging she had a gambling problem.

“They’re playing tit for tat,” a source exclusively told Us about the dueling docs.