An eye for an eye. Tensions between Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have only increased since the exes filed for divorce earlier this month.

On Tuesday, May 16, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, filed a motion to have the former NFL star, 37, drug tested. Biermann, for his part, filed paperwork Us obtained on Monday, May 22, where he requested that his estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation. Both parties claim that they are concerned for their children’s welfare in the other’s care.

“They’re playing tit for tat,” a source exclusively tells Us about the former couple’s warring requests.

In her most recent filing, Zolciak-Biermann — who married the former Atlanta Falcons player in 2011 and shares four children with him — claimed to have witnessed Biermann “smoking marijuana,” leading her to have and “serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [his] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [his] drug use.”

Biermann, for his part, appeared to hit back in documents of his own, claiming that the “Don’t Be Tardy” singer has a gambling problem and has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to [his] filing for divorce” and is “unable to properly care for the children.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Zolciak-Biermann and the former defensive end are the parents of sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted the former Bravo personality’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Arielle, 21, two years after he and Zolciak-Biermann tied the knot.

The Florida native’s eldest daughters both gave their mom a shout-out on her 45th birthday on Friday, May 19.

“Happy birthday to my best friend. The hottest mom!!!! @kimzolciakbiermann,” Ariana wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her and her mother in swimsuits. She later added via her Instagram Story: “You are the strongest women [sic] I know!!!” thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53🤪.”

Brielle, for her part, penned: “Happy birthday mom!! I love you so much!”

The insider adds that Zolciak-Biermann “celebrated her birthday with friends and family” and “Kroy wasn’t invited.”

Despite their split, the exes are still living together under the same roof at their Alpharetta, Georgia home — though they try to “avoid” each other as much as possible, a source told Us earlier this month.

Their five-bedroom house has been an issue for the duo in recent months. In February, Us confirmed that their mansion was in foreclosure. Though an auction was initially scheduled for the following month, it was canceled.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month of the couple, who also reportedly owe over $1 million in back taxes, per TMZ. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”