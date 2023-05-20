On her side! Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughters showered her with love as she celebrated her 45th birthday amid her split from Kroy Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared tributes from Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, via her Instagram Story on Friday, May 19. “Happy birthday to my best friend,” Ariana gushed alongside photos of herself and her mother in swimsuits. “The hottest mom!!!! @kimzolciakbiermann.”

In a subsequent Story upload, Ariana added: “You are the strongest women [sic] I know!!! thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53🤪.”

Zolciak-Biermann thanked her daughter for the sweet message, writing, “I love you beyond,” with two red hearts.

Brielle took to her own Instagram Story on Friday to share a similarly thoughtful note. “Happy birthday mom!! I love you so much!” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair holding large glasses of red wine.

She went on to call the Dancing With the Stars alum the “best mom ever.”

The “House of Kim” podcast host previously gave her followers a glimpse of how she celebrated one day before her birthday. “Cheers to 45!” she said in an Instagram Story video as she toasted with pals Brian Brady and Zach Baus, whom she referred to as her “dates.”

Zolciak-Biermann later shared a clip with the song “Edge of Seventeen” playing in the background. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Love you all,” she wrote on Friday.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The festivities come weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that the former Housewife and Biermann, 37, called it quits after more than a decade of marriage. Both Zolciak-Biermann and the retired NFL player filed their own divorce paperwork earlier this month, listing their date of separation as April 30.

“Kim’s friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce,” a source exclusively told Us as the Bravo breakup made headlines. “It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends.”

The estranged couple — who share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — have since unfollowed one another via Instagram. Brielle also noticeably cut ties with Biermann on the social media platform. (The former Atlanta Falcons athlete adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughters following their 2011 wedding.)

Ahead of their divorce, the Don’t Be Tardy alums sparked speculation about their financial status. In February, Us confirmed that the pair’s Georgia mansion is in foreclosure. While an auction was initially scheduled, it was eventually canceled by the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the twosome owe $1.15 million in unpaid taxes. Andy Cohen recently hinted that he expressed concerns about how the singer and the retired linebacker spent their money before they called it quits.

“There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,'” the Bravo producer, 54, said on the Tuesday, May 16, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

As the pair prepare to battle it out in court — Biermann requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their children and asked for “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence” — a source told Us that money played a part in the duo’s relationship woes.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the insider exclusively revealed this month. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”