In her single girl era! Kim Zolciak-Biermann showed off her bikini body — and bared her butt — in a sultry snap amid her contentious divorce from Kroy Biermann.

“GETTING SUMMER READY 💞💞💞💞,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 15, alongside a photo of her rocking a bubblegum pink bikini that left little to the imagination.

The former Bravo personality stunned in the slightly NSFW photo, in which she laid on her side and twisted her body in order to reveal her tanned and toned midriff and bare butt. Zolciak-Biermann wore a ruffled bandeau bikini top with a matching ruffled thong bottom.

Her pink bikini upload was her second swimsuit shot on Monday. Hours earlier, she shared a video of herself in a black two-piece while promoting a weight loss regimen.

Zolciak-Biermann’s bathing suit shots come on the heels of filing for divorce from her estranged husband, 37, earlier this month. (Both parties filed divorce paperwork on May 8 and listed the date of their separation as April 30.)

The Don’t Be Tardy for the Party alum called her marriage to Biermann “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” in court documents obtained by Us at the time. She also requested that the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker pay child support and alimony as well as her legal fees. Biermann, for his part, requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the duo’s minor children. (The exes share Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, after their 2011 nuptials.)

Though the pair are still living together in their Alpharetta, Georgia, home — they are “avoiding each other” the best they can, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month — Biermann requested in his divorce paperwork that he gets “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence.” He further wants his ex to “be restrained and enjoined from coming” to the house after she “vacates” the property.

Their five-bedroom house has made headlines over the past few months. Us confirmed that after they defaulted on their mortgage payments in August 2022, Trust Bank began foreclosure proceedings. Though an auction of the property was scheduled for March, it was later canceled. Earlier this month, their financial problems got worse, with TMZ reporting that the pair owe more than $1 million in back taxes.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” a source exclusively told Us on Wednesday, May 10. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Meanwhile, Zolciak-Biermann and the former athlete have unfollowed each other on social media, with Biermann even appearing to throw shade at his ex by tweaking his Instagram bio.

“My ring Meant a Thing,” Biermann wrote on his profile, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, shared Instagram footage of herself sans wedding ring on Wednesday.