Doing fine on her own. ​Kim Zolciak-Biermann joked about her relationship status one day before news broke about her split from husband Kroy Biermann.

“Uber driver asked me, ‘Do you have a man?’ I said, ‘I am a man,’” read the meme the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 7. “He been quiet ever since. You ain’t about to kidnap me!”

That same day, the former reality star shared a video on her social media of her and Kroy’s kids — Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 9 — playing in their family home. The duo — who wed in 2011 — also share son Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11. The former Falcons linebacker, for his part, adopted Kim’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

News broke the following day that Kim and the former NFL player, 37, separated after 11 years of marriage. According to documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, May 8, the former Bravo personality filed for divorce from Kroy and listed the date of separation as April 30.

Prior to their split, the last time the Florida native featured her estranged husband on her social media was in December 2022. The exes posed for a picture with current Falcons star, Kyle Pitts.

“I was the “cool mom” when I sent this pic to @kjbiermann he is a huge @kylepitts__ fan!!! ❤️,” she captioned the snap of the trio.

The pair’s current separation is not the first set of legal woes they’ve come across this year. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that Kim and her then-spouse’s Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and was set to be auctioned off in March, according to court documents obtained by Us.

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” the filing read at the time. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

When news of the foreclosure broke, Brielle and Ariana denied that their family’s residence was going up for auction. “Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana told TMZ in February. “Everything is still there. We all live there.”

The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC then announced later that month that the auction was called off. The group did not give a reason for the cancellation or reveal whether or not a new date will be scheduled.