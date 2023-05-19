Setting the record straight. Bre Tiesi claimed during season 6 of Selling Sunset that Nick Cannon doesn’t have to pay child support, but her lawyer, Neama Rahmani, says that’s the not the case.

“Bre, you should know better!” the attorney quipped during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “That is absolutely not true. There’s no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law.”

During the new season of the Netflix reality show, the influencer, 32, claimed that the comedian, 42, is no longer liable for child support because he has so many children. “The way it works is, like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support,” Tiesi claimed. “Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each for each household.'”

The real estate agent and the Masked Singer host welcomed son Legendary Love, 10 months, in June 2022. Cannon also shares 11 other children with five women. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 23 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Onyx Ice, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months, with Alyssa Scott. (Cannon and Scott’s first child, son Zen, died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021.)

Tiesi noted on the reality show that she provides most of her son’s needs herself. “I take care of myself, and if my son needs something or we need something, I can ask. That’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad. And Nick is not my sugar daddy,” she explained. “Nick is not my reason that I’m where I’m at — he’s none of these things. It’s stupid. I can make crazy money by myself. I can carry my lifestyle, which is not cheap. I can carry my child and my own s–t.”

According to Rahmani, all of that is accurate, but Cannon still has a legal obligation to support his children. “Bre is a successful actress, model and real estate agent,” the lawyer told Us. “She’s been taking care of herself her entire life.”

Rahmani added: “I know she has a good relationship with Nick, and he’s a good father. I know Nick does well. There’s reports that he’s making $100 million a year, but a good chunk of that money should go to the mothers of these children for child support.”

Tiesi’s relationship with Cannon was a major topic of conversation throughout season 6 of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Friday, May 19. The California native described her situation as “interesting” when asked whether she’s single.

“I don’t know if I would say I’m single. I’ve been in a — I don’t know if I want to call it open, but open relationship, I guess,” she explained to her costars, adding that she wouldn’t call it a “polyamorous” romance. “We just had a baby, we’re really happy. So, I’m happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he’s home, you’re seeing him every morning, every night.”

When Chelsea Lazkani said she found Tiesi’s relationship with Cannon “off-putting,” the other O Group ladies stepped in to defend the newcomer. “She’s signing up for it, like, ‘This is what I want,'” Amanza Smith said. “And Nick sounds like an awesome dad.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi