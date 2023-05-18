Before welcoming a son with Nick Cannon and joining Selling Sunset’s Oppenheim Group, Bre Tiesi was in a relationship with Johnny Manziel.

The model and the former Texas A&M quarterback started dating in 2016 — the same year Manziel was fired by his agent and released by the Cleveland Browns amid struggles with sobriety and assault allegations. (The charges against Manziel were dismissed in 2017.)

The couple got engaged in March 2017 after less than one year of dating and wed the following March at a courthouse. The spouses sparked split speculation in March 2019, with Tiesi accusing him of cheating in a series of Instagram comments.

“Maybe u should wonder why I would leave him instead of worrying about ‘money’ lucky for him I don’t air out personals and lucky for u you are behind a screen u low life,” she wrote to one social media user.

In another comment, Tiesi wrote, “U been married? U been betrayed? I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken f–k money and f–k u and every other loser on here.”

Manziel subsequently confirmed the split in a statement to TMZ Sports.

“This is all very, very personal and very sad,” he said at the time. “I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time. My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field.”

Tiesi was later linked to Cannon.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years. I’ve always come back,” she said on E! News in March 2022. “I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

She gave birth to his eighth child, Legendary Love, in July 2022.

“I have a beautiful relationship. We’re very open, we’re very honest, we’re very supportive,” Tiesi told Us Weekly about her relationship with Cannon in April 2022, months before she gave birth. “All of my needs are met, and I’m very happy in our situation.”

Scroll through for Tiesi and Manziel’s timeline: