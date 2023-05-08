Nick Cannon Refutes ‘Deadbeat Dad’ Title: I Make $100 Million a Year

Haters gonna hate. Nick Cannon is done being the butt of everyone’s jokes while raising 11 children — and fathering 12 — with six different women.

“Right now the narrative is, ‘He has a bunch of kids,’” Cannon, 42, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Sunday, May 7. “But I’m really at a place now where I don’t care what people know. I’d rather just operate. It’s more about really being a good person instead of telling people you’re a good person.”

The Masked Singer host revealed he’s “been villainized” for his choice to continue to grow his family with several different partners. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children,’” he said. “So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title.”

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He and Brittany Bell have welcomed three kids: Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and Rise, 7 months. The California native shares twins Zion and Zillion, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

The Emmy nominee and Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi are the parents of son Legendary, 9 months, while Cannon shares Onyx, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole. He and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen in June 2021, but he died 5 months later. The couple have since welcomed daughter Halo, 4 months.

Despite his big brood, the Drumline actor claims that he’s not only present with all his kids, but he has the funds to pay for their upbringing.

“When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year,” Cannon told the outlet, confirming that he does make that amount annually.

He let out a laugh, adding: “Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot.”

The All That alum’s fortune — and money-making empire — includes making more than $20 million for hosting two seasons a year of The Masked Singer, according to the L.A. Times.

The comedian has been hosting Wild ‘N Out since 2005 and has a tour that goes along with it. He owns two sports bars in San Diego and Miami and is part owner of the Hollywood Hills restaurant Yamashiro.

Cannon hosts The Daily Cannon radio show every weekday morning for Amazon’s AMP app and owns the Ncredible record label. He has also written a romance novel — and is working on his second. Plus, he has continued to act and work as a guest host whenever needed.

While he is a busy man, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing star makes sure to see his little ones whenever possible. To do so, he has created a nursery at his Burbank, California, office and participates in the pick-up and drop-off of his kids.

“It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you,” the Miracles Across 125th Street writer explained to the newspaper. “If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate.”

Cannon, who said he’s bought houses for all of his kids’ mothers, noted that there are a lot of successful men who had to juggle big families and careers.

“I mean, Muhammad Ali had a bunch of kids and he was the greatest fighter there ever was,” he added. “Bob Marley got more kids than I got. These are great men.”