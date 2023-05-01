They’ll always be their babies! Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey celebrated their twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, turning 12.

The All That alum, 42 — who was married to the “Obsessed” songstress, 54, from 2008 to 2016 — shared footage from the epic birthday party via Instagram.

“Roc and Roe’s 12th. Shutting down Magic Mountain Six Flags,” Cannon explained in a video shared on Sunday, April 30. “Roc and Roe requested to fly they friends in from all over and have the entire park to themselves.” The clip showed the partygoers arriving at the Valencia, California, theme park in a limousine.

Once inside the park, the preteens and their friends rode rides, wore customized sweatshirts decorated with Bitmojis of the birthday duo and enjoyed ice cream and two separate birthday cakes.

“We rocked all night long until about midnight,” the Masked Singer host narrated in the video. “Daddy loves y’all.”

Carey, for her part, didn’t appear in the footage. However, she commemorated the occasion with her own special celebration. “Happy birthday Roc & Roe!!!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, alongside a video of her twins walking into a surprise party. As Monroe and Moroccan entered a large room with their mom, confetti cannons erupted and their friends rushed over to hug them. The space was decorated with giant balloons spelling out, “Happy Birthday Roc & Roe.”

The Grammy winner and Cannon have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship over the years. The Drumline actor gushed about his ex-wife during a March interview with The Shade Room.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” he told the outlet. “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and not allow negative energy into their space.’ When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

The California native is the father of 12 children. In addition to his 12-year-old twins, he shares sons Golden, 6, and Rise, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, twin sons Zion and Zillion, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Bre Tiesi, daughter Halo, 4 months, and son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021, with Alyssa Scott and daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon’s large brood has made him the butt of jokes at times, but the doting dad takes it all in stride. During an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special in December 2022, Andy Cohen quipped that the rapper was “single-handedly repopulating the earth” and asked him what his plan was.

The “Gigolo” musician replied: “Andy, clearly, I don’t have a plan! Honestly, man, it’s really just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have and I embrace it and love it, but I don’t have a plan. That should’ve been clear from the jump.”

Carey, meanwhile, doesn’t stress about her ex-husband’s big clan.

“Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mamas,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022. “There’s too many to keep up with! She’s happy for him and wishes him the best.”