The shade keeps coming. Kroy Biermann seemingly took a jab at Kim Zolciak-Biermann as their messy split continues to play out in the public eye.

Biermann, 37, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, May 26, to share a cartoon of a blonde woman in front of a camera. “Don’t be so obvious,” the former athlete captioned the post, which some fans assumed was meant to be a dig at his estranged wife, 45.

The former couple made headlines earlier this month when Us Weekly confirmed that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann both filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. Court documents obtained by Us stated that the pair listed April 30 as their separation date.

Biermann, for his part, noted in his court filing that he is seeking “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his four children with the reality star: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He also requested ownership of their home as he continues to look after the kids.

The former NFL player, who adopted the Florida native’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from previous relationships, later raised eyebrows when he seemingly threw shade at the reality star in his Instagram bio. “My ring Meant a Thing,” Biermann added to his profile, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars tied the knot in 2011. Years before their breakup, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared why she didn’t want reality TV to affect her personal life.

“[Divorce is] not an option in my house,” she told Fox News in October 2017. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

The “Tardy for the Party” singer claimed at the time that other Housewives went through divorces because of the “hype of TV and the publicity” that comes with being in the spotlight. She added that it is “easier to get divorced” than to work on a relationship.

Earlier this week, the Montana native requested that his estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation in court docs obtained by Us. Biermann’s filing came days after Zolciak-Biermann submitted her own motion requesting that he take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

A source has since revealed how the duo’s financial woes affected their relationship. (In February, Us confirmed that their mansion was in foreclosure. An auction was initially scheduled for the following month — but it was ultimately canceled.)

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us about the twosome, who reportedly owe over $1 million in back taxes. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”