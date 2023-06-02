Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann‘s split has gotten even messier amid reports that the former couple were involved in a physical altercation — one day before they both filed for divorce.

Biermann, 37, accused the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, of punching him in the back of the head last month, according to a police report obtained by Page Six. In the paperwork, which is dated May 4, two police officers arrived at the pair’s Georgia home after Zolciak-Biermann reported a domestic dispute.

The reality star claimed that Biermann locked her personal items such as designer purses, jewelry and passport in a safe. The former NFL player, for his part, said he planned to sell the marital property to help offset certain costs.

Biermann went on to accuse Zolciak-Biermann of having a gambling problem, which led to a recent loss of funds. After claiming to the police that the duo were discussing a potential separation, the former athlete retrieved the items.

The report also stated that Biermann accused the “Wig” songstress of punching him in back of his head during a prior altercation. He shared a recording of the alleged incident — but ultimately did not press charges or request medical attention.

As the former Bravo star moved her items to her car, the authorities noted that the twosome engaged in multiple arguments in front of their children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

The Montana native called the officers back after they departed to report Zolciak-Biermann for using his credit card. In response, the “Tardy for the Party” singer accused her husband of not working in seven years before noting that she used a card from a shared account to pay for gas.

One day after the incident, Biermann filed for divorce. Court documents obtained by Us stated that the pair listed April 30 as their separation date.

According to the police report, the TV personality contacted the same cops after Biermann’s filing and claimed she was locked out of her bedroom without access to her medication. The former football player, meanwhile, said he left his estranged wife’s medication in the hallway when he was contacted by the police.

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars’ messy split has continued to play out in the public eye. Biermann raised eyebrows when he requested late last month that Zolciak-Biermann undergo a psychological evaluation in court docs obtained by Us. Biermann’s filing came days after Zolciak-Biermann submitted her own motion requesting that he take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

A source exclusively told Us that the reality couple found themselves at odds amid financial woes. (In February, Us confirmed that their mansion was in foreclosure. An auction was initially scheduled for the following month — but it was later canceled.)

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” an insider revealed about the twosome, who reportedly owe over $1 million in back taxes. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Amid the drama, Andy Cohen recalled his past concerns about Zolciak-Biermann’s finances. “There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,'” the Bravo producer, 54, said the May 16 episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore.”