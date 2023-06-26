Kroy Biermann and estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s messy divorce has now become a police matter following multiple calls from their residence.

The estranged spouses made five calls to the authorities — one of which included an allegation of “kidnapping” — on June 16, according to the police report obtained by Us Weekly.

The first call came into the Milton Count Police at 6:24 p.m. ET but was “disconnected.” The second interaction was classified as a “pos domestic” by the officer on the other line, seemingly referring to a possible domestic dispute.

On the third try, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, was identified as the caller. However, it was during that brief exchange that Biermann, 37, alleged that he was “filing kidnapping [charges] for his son going to the rodeo” after the child was reportedly “dropped off with a woman named Aleese.”

No further details on the alleged kidnapping were noted in the file, nor was there any record of whether the former NFL player in fact filed paperwork on the incident. (The estranged spouses share four children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9. Biermann also adopted the former Housewife’s two daughters from prior relationships — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — following their 2011 nuptials.)

Seconds later, Zolciak-Biermann called the station and claimed that her “husband stole [a] bag” but didn’t reveal anything else. The fifth and final call came in at 6:28 p.m. ET and stated that the woman on the phone “doesn’t need police at this time and will call back.”

The confusing police exchange came more than one month after the Don’t Be Tardy stars made headlines for their breakup. In May, both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce after separating on April 30.

The former Atlanta Falcons player’s filing immediately raised eyebrows as he requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their four minor children. Zolciak-Biermann later requested that her former partner be drug tested because she claimed she saw Biermann smoking marijuana around their kids.

The retired athlete fired back with his own claims, alleging in court documents that Zolciak-Biermann has an excessive gambling problem that leaves her “unable to properly care for the children.” As a result of the allegations, Biermann requested that his estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” Zolciak-Biermann’s lawyer, David Beaudry, told Us in a statement on June 14. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

The statement continued: “Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way. She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

In the midst of all the drama, Biermann opened up to his Instagram followers on Friday, June 23, about his journey of “self-improvement” which includes reading a book with helpful guides and questions about his path.

“I am so grateful for the support and positivity. I wish I could reply to ALL of you personally!” he captioned the series of clips, which were accompanied by questions asked in the book. “Please know that I see EVERYONES comments and I appreciate them so very much!! Love you all!!”