Kroy Biermann is taking time for himself amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Zolciak-Biermann — and he hopes that his fans will do the same.

The former NFL player, 37, recently told his Instagram followers that he’s been reading a book that suggested he “praise [himself] according to several specific character traits.” The book included six evaluation questions to help him see where he is in his “journey of self-improvement,” which Biermann shared in several follow-up slides.

“When have you demonstrated loyalty to someone or some cause greater than yourself?” read one query. Another asked, “When have you shown patience during trial, disciplined intensity in a task, calmness ‘under fire?'”

Biermann noted in his video that he was sharing the questions “in hopes that it helps somebody in their journey and their self-reflection and improvement.” In his caption, he added, “I am so grateful for the support and positivity. I wish I could reply to ALL of you personally! Please know that I see EVERYONES comments and I appreciate them so very much!! Love you all!!”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that the former athlete and Zolciak-Biermann, 45, each filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. In court documents obtained by Us, the duo listed April 30 as their date of separation.

Weeks later, Biermann filed court docs in which he stated that the breakup is “far from amicable and continues to deteriorate.” In that filing, Biermann asked the court to appoint a guardian ad litem as he and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum battle for custody of their four children: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9. (Biermann previously adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.)

The guardian, which can be an attorney or mental health professional, would be tasked with acting in the minors’ best interest. Biermann alleged that his request is an “attempt to shield” his kids from the “negative fallout of their parents’ divorce.” He went on to accuse Zolciak-Biermann of using “abusive, profane and threat-laden language” in conversations with him that were had in front of their children.

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, denied her estranged husband’s accusations in a statement to Us through her attorney, David Beaudry.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the message read. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

The reality star has previously said she doesn’t believe her children are safe with Biermann. In May, she filed a motion to have her ex undergo drug testing, claiming that she saw him “smoking marijuana” in front of the kids.

Biermann fired back with his own filing, requesting that his estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation, alleging that she “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to [his] filing for divorce.”

Later that month, Zolciak-Biermann completed a parenting course on navigating family change. Per documents obtained by Us, she filed a certificate of completion with the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia at the end of May.