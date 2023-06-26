Kim Zolciak-Biermann is making her highly anticipated return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta in the aftermath of her split from Kroy Biermann.

Bravo released a sneak peek at an upcoming episode on Sunday, June 25, which featured Zolciak-Biermann, 45, Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield and DeShawn Snow reuniting at a dinner together. The episode is set to air on July 9, according to fan account Queens of Bravo.

The former reality star was originally a full-time cast member on RHOA from 2008 to 2012. Zolciak-Biermann ultimately received her own Bravo special titled Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which focused on her nuptials with the former NFL player, now 37. The special subsequently became a series — which was renamed Don’t Be Tardy.

The spinoff series, which aired until 2020, focused on the former couple’s home life with their children: daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Biermann adopted his wife’s eldest kids from previous relationships.)

Before the eight-season show came to an end, Zolciak-Biermann said she didn’t want her career to affect her relationship. “[Divorce is] not an option in my house,” she told Fox News in October 2017. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Earlier this year, however, the pair made headlines when they both filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly in May stated that the pair listed April 30 as their separation date.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s split has since turned messy after the Montana native requested in court docs that the “Tardy for the Party” singer undergo a psychological evaluation. Biermann’s filing came days after Zolciak-Biermann submitted her own motion requesting that he take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

According to a source, the duo’s issues got worse amid financial woes. (In February, Us confirmed that their mansion was in foreclosure. An auction was initially scheduled for the following month — but it was ultimately canceled.)

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us about in May, who reportedly owe more than $1 million in back taxes. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Amid the drama, Andy Cohen recalled his past concerns about Zolciak-Biermann’s finances. “There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,'” the Bravo producer, 55, said in a May episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s former costar Whitfield, 53, has also weighed in on her personal life playing out publicly.

“I am in touch with her, and I was shocked. I thought her and Kroy [were] going to be forever. I’m really sad for them,” Whitfield said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month. “I’ve been in contact with her, and she’s not doing well. She’s not doing well. No, she’s taking it really bad.”