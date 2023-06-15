It looks like Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s ongoing divorce isn’t going to be resolved anytime soon.

Us Weekly obtained court documents filed by the former football player, 37, on Monday, June 12, stating that the estranged couple’s split is “far from amicable and continues to deteriorate.” The docs also state the pair — who filed for divorce in May — are continuing to cohabitate out of “financial necessity.”

In the latest filing, Biermann asked the court to appoint a guardian ad litem (GAL) during his and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s custody battle for their four children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9. Biermann previously adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21. The guardian, which can be an attorney or mental health professional, acts as a child’s voice throughout the case and is tasked with acting in the child’s best interest.

Biermann alleged that his request is an “attempt to shield” his kids from the “negative fallout of their parents’ divorce.” The former linebacker accused Zolciak-Biermann, 45, of using “abusive, profane and threat-laden language” at himself while in front of their children. Biermann also claimed that his estranged wife has hinted that she would be returning to the Bravo franchise in the aftermath of their divorce.

“Both [Kroy and Kim] appeared on previous episodes of the series. And [Kim’s] two daughters [Kroy’s adopted daughters] from a previous relationship appeared quite frequently on the show,” the docs read. “Based on previous experience, [Kroy] is concerned that [Kim] will use the television show to garner attention by discussing the divorce and exposing the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and well-being of the children.”

Zolciak-Biermann fired back at her ex in a statement to Us on Wednesday, June 14, shared via her attorney, David Beaudry.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the message read. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

The statement continued: “Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up. The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way. She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

The Bravo personality, for her part, doesn’t believe her children are safe in the care of the former Atlanta Falcons player. Zolciak-Biermann filed a motion in May to have Biermann undergo drug testing. In documents obtained by Us at the time, Zolciak-Biermann claimed to have seen her estranged husband “smoking marijuana” and stated that she has “serious concerns for the safety and well-being of the minor children” while under his care.

Biermann fired back at his ex’s ability to parent their children. One week after Zolciak-Biermann’s filing, the athlete requested that the Florida native take a psychological evaluation, alleging that she “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to [his] filing for divorce.”

Following the back and forth,Zolciak-Biermann completed a parenting course on navigating family change. At the end of May, the Don’t Be Tardy alum filed a certificate of completion with the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia, per documents obtained by Us.