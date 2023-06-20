Brielle Biermann is remaining neutral after previously siding with her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, in the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s messy divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

“Everybody knows that Brielle and Kim’s bond is unbreakable, so it was natural for her to take her mom’s side when they filed for divorce,” an insider exclusively shares with Us Weekly. “Brielle was upset initially because her mom was upset, so she unfollowed Kroy.”

Despite Brielle’s initial reaction to her parents’ split, however, the Don’t Be Tardy alum had a change of heart.

“After taking some time to take a step back and reevaluate things, Brielle loves her dad, too. Kroy has been there for her in every way and has shown her nothing but love since he came into her life,” the source reveals. “So, Brielle decided to refollow him because she’s not going to take sides in her parents’ separation. She loves them both.”

Brielle, 26 — whom Zolciak-Biermann, 45, shares with an ex — was adopted by the former Atlanta Falcons player, 37, after he tied the knot with the reality star in 2011. (Kroy, who also shares four biological children with Zolciak-Biermann, also adopted her other daughter, Ariana, 21, after their nuptials.)

Kroy and Zolciak-Biermann made headlines in May when they filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. Kroy’s filing immediately kicked off the drama as he requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their four minor children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9.

Their split only became messier as the weeks went on, with Zolciak-Biermann requesting that her ex be drug tested as she claimed to have seen him smoking marijuana around their children. Kroy, for his part, filed paperwork to have Zolciak-Biermann undergo a psychological evaluation, further claiming that she has an excessive gambling problem that leaves her “unable to properly care for the children.” (Zolciak-Biermann’s lawyer told People in a statement on Wednesday, June 14, that Kroy’s attempt to “continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”)

Amid the drama, Brielle and Arielle paid tribute to their dad in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18.

“Happppppy Fathers Day!” Brielle captioned a photo with Kroy, while Arielle shared that Kroy and his kids spent the holiday together. “Happy father’s day i love you @kroybiermann,” she penned.