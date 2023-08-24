Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have called it quits again after dismissing their divorce in July.

Biermann, 37, filed for divorce from his estranged wife on Thursday, August 24, per documents obtained by Us Weekly, once again citing their union as “irretrievably broken.” He requested full legal and physical custody of their four minor children, as well as alimony and child support. He also wants exclusive use of their Atlanta-area home and seeks to restrain Zolciak-Biermann, 45, from their home.

Biermann initially filed for divorce from Zolciak-Biermann in May after 11 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us at the time, Biermann described his marriage as “irretrievably broken” and asked for “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their children. The duo share four kids: sons Kroy and Kash and twins Kaia and Kane. Biermann also adopted his estranged wife’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle and Ariana.

Later that month, an insider exclusively told Us that the duo were dealing with “financial issues” before their split that led to the end of their marriage.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the source explained at the time. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

That same month Zolciak-Biermann filed a motion to have her estranged husband drug-tested amid their divorce.

“[Zolciak claims to have] seen Respondent smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care,” the legal paperwork alleged at the time. “She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use.”

Amid her concerns, Biermann requested that Zolciak-Biermann undergo a psychological evaluation after alleging that she has an excessive gambling problem. He claimed that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner’s filing for divorce” and is “unable to properly care for the children.

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, fired back at the former Atlanta Falcons player’s claims in June.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” Zolciak-Biermann’s lawyer said in a statement at the time. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

One month later, the pair called off their divorce according to court documents obtained by Us.

“They’re getting along so [Kim] called it off,” a source told Us in July, noting that they may change their relationship status again in the future. “Tomorrow might be different.”

Although the twosome may have been getting along, some people in their inner circle believed that their reunion wouldn’t last.

“They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle,” an insider shared with Us. “Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived. There’s simply too much bad blood and hatred toward each other. There’s a lot of s–t talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably. They are also not seeking counseling.”