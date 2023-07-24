Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, called off their divorce earlier this month, but some in their inner circle believe the reunion won’t last.

“They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the reality star, 45, and Biermann, 37. “Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived.”

While Zolciak-Biermann filed to dismiss her divorce from the former NFL player, the source says the duo haven’t fully worked out their issues.

“There’s simply too much bad blood and hatred toward each other,” the insider tells Us. “There’s a lot of s–t-talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably. They are also not seeking counseling.”

Zolciak and her husband filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. Their court battle quickly escalated, with the twosome battling for custody of their four children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Biermann also adopted his wife’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.)

Amid their split, Biermann requested ownership of the couple’s Alpharetta, Georgia, property — and further asked for Zolciak-Biermann to be “restrained” from coming to the house. He also asked for child support.

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, filed a motion to have her ex drug-tested, claiming to have seen him smoking marijuana. “She has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care,” read paperwork obtained by Us. “She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use.”

The pair’s custody battle between grew even more tumultuous when Biermann requested that Zolciak-Biermann undergo a psychological evaluation, alleging she had a gambling problem. Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, denied her husband’s allegations.

Biermann then claimed that his wife’s friend Elise Humphries attempted to kidnap their son when Humphries took the child to the rodeo. Zolciak-Biermann denied the claims in a 911 call, while Humphries slammed the allegation via social media.

“There was zero kidnapping,” Humphries wrote via Instagram. “I took KJ, one of [my daughter] Alanna’s closest friends, to the Blairsville annual rodeo that he was super excited about. His mother Kim, who is an incredible mom and friend, gave me permission and brought him to meet me & his two best friends, one is my daughter.”

Earlier this month, police phone records obtained by Us showed that Zolciak-Biermann accused her husband of putting a tracker on her car in May.

Despite all the drama, the duo seemingly decided to give their marriage another shot, withdrawing their divorce papers on July 7. Biermann’s attorney, Marlys Bergstrom, subsequently confirmed to Us that the couple are reconciling.