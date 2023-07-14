Kim Zolciak-Biermann seems to suspect her husband, ex-NFL player Kroy Biermann, may suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disorder believed to be caused by repeated head injuries.

During a phone call with Milton County officer James Spivey obtained by Us Weekly, Zolciak-Biermann, 45, described a scary instance when Biermann, 37, locked her out of their shared home while she was attempting to get her medication back in May.

“He’s diabolical, he just wants to create havoc,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said. “I mean you would think I cheated on the guy, the way he f—king behaves. It’s, like, super strange, erratic behavior and I never know who I’m going to get.”

Zolciak-Biermann claimed to the police officer that Biermann “kicked in the door” and “let the alarm go off.” The reality star contemplated moving out and getting a “restraining order” amid the situation. Spivey was able to get in contact with Biermann and told Zolciak-Biermann that her husband left her medication in the hallway so she could retrieve the meds.

While Zolciak-Biermann didn’t flat out say she thinks the former football player has the brain disorder, she implied as much when she stated the NFL needs to be “held accountable for these shenanigans.”

“I know that’s what they’re looking into about all that CTE stuff because the responsibility of the league to you know, handle up on that and get a closer look at it beforehand,” the officer stated in the call. “I don’t know if that’s what he’s dealing with, but you know.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, CTE is common among football players. (Biermann played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2015.) The condition causes the death of nerve cells in the brain, known as degeneration and it gets worse over time. Symptoms include trouble with thinking and emotions, physical problems and other behaviors. A person with CTE can only be diagnosed with the disease after death when an autopsy is performed on the brain.

In the call with the police, Zolciak-Biermann went on to describe a previous encounter with a former neighbor who had the condition and ultimately died from it. She noted she saw similarities between the person and her husband’s current behavior.

“[It is] the same exact symptoms, the same exact rage, the aggressions,” she stated in the call. “You can’t calm Kroy down. Like, he literally goes from, like, crying, head into his hands, in the closet, on the floor.”

The call took place during the pair’s messy divorce drama. Us Weekly confirmed in May that the former NFL player filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. Their split grew even more tumultuous as they engaged in a legal battle over custody of their four kids — Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — and publicly attacked one another.

However, two months after their initial split, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann decided to reconcile after being spotted taking a family trip to church. A source told Us in July that the twosome were attempting to work things out for their kids — but things could change over time. They have filed to withdraw their divorce petition.