Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s friends “aren’t surprised” by her and Kroy Biermann’s recent reconciliation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 11.

“It was actually more shocking when they initially filed because they never saw any problems in their marriage,” the insider noted, adding that their closest connections “always held out hope they’d reconcile.”

The source continued: “They believed Kim and Kroy had an amazing marriage and would be together forever. They’re thrilled that they’ve decided to work on things. Everybody sees that Kim and Kroy have an incredible bond and they’re confident they’ll spend the rest of their lives together.”

The pair — who tied the knot in 2011 — called off their separation nearly three months after Zolciak-Biermann, 45, filed for divorce from Biermann, 37, on April 30. According to court documents obtained by Us, Zolciak-Biermann filed to dismiss her divorce filing on Friday, July 7. Biermann’s attorney, Marlys Bergstrom, also confirmed to Us that the duo had reconciled.

Biermann had issued his own divorce filing on May 8, claiming that his marriage with the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was “irretrievably broken.” At the time, the former NFL player asked for “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the couple’s four kids — Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Biermann is also the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26 and Ariana, 21, from previous relationships.)

Amid news of the pair’s reunion, a second source exclusively told Us that the reality stars’ relationship status could change again down the line. “They’re getting along so [Kim] called it off,” the insider shared. “Tomorrow might be different.”

The second source went on to note that the couple’s decision to reconcile was also made for their children’s benefit. “They are doing the best for their kids,” the insider told Us. Although they are “getting along at the moment,” the source said. “Lord only knows what will happen.”

Unlike Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s close friends, news of their reunion came as a shock to Andy Cohen. “I was really surprised to hear Kim and Kroy got back together, especially after, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences at that time,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 55, noted on the Monday, July 10, episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

Zolciak-Biermann opened up about her and the former Atlanta Falcons player’s marriage on the Sunday, July 9, episode of RHOA — which was filmed in December 2022. “You know what? I think about you all the time,” she told Shereé Whitfield after thanking her for initially introducing her to Biermann. “You want to know what’s really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and he [has told me since], ‘I just knew when I saw you.’”

She continued: “We’re still married, it’s [been] 11 years. We’re doing great. So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. [It’s] crazy. Crazy.”

Despite their latest relationship standing, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann are still in legal trouble as they are currently facing a lawsuit after allegedly failing to repay their home loan. The duo owes Landmark Community Bank $217,443.32 after taking out a Home Equity Line of Credit for their home in Georgia, according to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, in addition to failing to make monthly payments on the loan.