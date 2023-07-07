Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann have reconciled two months after they both filed for divorce — but their relationship still isn’t rock-solid.

“They’re getting along so [Kim] called it off,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the pair may change their relationship status again in the future. “Tomorrow might be different,” the insider adds.

Zolciak-Biermann, 44, and Bierman, 37 — who share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — both filed for divorce in May. Us later confirmed on Friday, July 7, that the pair decided to rekindle their romance after a messy months-months legal battle.

According to the source, the spouses are giving their marriage another shot for their children’s benefit.

“They are doing the best for their kids,” the insider explains, noting that the duo are “getting along at the moment” but “Lord only knows what will happen.”

At the time of their split in May, Biermann claimed in documents obtained by Us that the couple’s marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The former NFL star — who adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, after tying the knot with the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum in 2011 — also requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his and his ex’s four children.

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, filed a motion to have Biermann drug-tested. In the May 16 paperwork obtained by Us, she claimed to have “seen Respondent smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use.”

The custody battle between the twosome grew even more heated — despite them still living together in their Alpharetta, Georgia, home — when Biermann requested that Zolciak-Biermann undergo a psychological evaluation and alleged she had a gambling problem. Zolciak-Biermann denied the claims via her lawyer in a statement to People at the time, calling Biermann’s allegations “harmful and incredibly misleading.”

Weeks later, Biermann claimed that Zolciak-Biermann’s friend attempted to kidnap their son. He allegedly planned to file “kidnapping [charges] for his son going to the rodeo” after Zolciak-Biermann’s friend Elise Humphries took him to the event. Zolciak-Biermann subsequently denied Biermann’s kidnapping claims in a call to 911, while Humphries also slammed the athlete’s allegations.

Despite their increasingly tumultuous custody disputes, a source exclusively told Us just days before their reconciliation that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann were “determined to remain amicable” for their family’s well-being. The pair were even photographed taking their children to church last week, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

“Despite everything Kim and Kroy are going through, they will always put their children’s needs above all else,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “That’s their No. 1 priority no matter what and what will help them coparent moving forward.”