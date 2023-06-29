Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s contentious custody battle rages on with a request for a family law attorney to begin an “investigation.”

In a Wednesday, June 28, filing obtained by Us Weekly, the former linebacker, 37, asked the court to appoint Diane Woods as Guardian ad Litem for the pair’s minor children — KJ, 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9 — “so that she may immediately begin her investigation.” (The retired athlete also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two daughters from previous relationships — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — ​after he wed the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, in 2011).

According to Wood’s bio on the Huff & Woods website, the attorney has 30 years of experience in “family law and domestic relations matters.”

Biermann’s new filing comes less than two weeks after the estranged spouses, who both filed for divorce in May, made five calls to the authorities over the course of four minutes. According to a police report obtained by Us, Biermann alleged during one of the June 16 calls — which was made by Zolciak-Biermann — that he was “filing kidnapping [charges] for his son going to the rodeo,” claiming that the child was “dropped off with a woman named Aleese [sic].”

Zolciak-Biermann claimed during another 911 call that she gave her friend Elise Humphries permission to take KJ to the event. No further details on the alleged kidnapping were noted in the file, nor was there any record of whether the Atlanta Falcons alum filed paperwork on the incident.

Days after the exchange with police, Humphries took to social media to defend Zolciak-Biermann.

“There was zero kidnapping. I took KJ, one of [my daughter] Alanna’s closest friends, to the Blairsville annual rodeo that he was super excited about,” she wrote via Instagram, claiming that Biermann’s allegations were “defamatory and slander.”

She continued: “[KJ’s] mother Kim, who is an incredible mom and friend, gave me permission and brought him to meet me & his two best friends, one is my daughter.”

The kidnapping claims are not the first time the exes have made allegations against each other amid their divorce proceedings. In documents obtained by Us in late May, Biermann claimed that the reality star has been “spending substantial time and martial funds on gambling and other games of chance.”

He further alleged that Zolciak-Biermann’s “time is so consumed with online gambling” that she can’t properly care for their children.

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, filed a motion earlier that month requesting that her ex be drug tested. In the documents obtained by Us, the Bravolebrity claimed to have seen Biermann “smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use.”

The duo’s split made headlines in May, with Biermann’s divorce filing raising eyebrows as he requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their four minor children.

Zolciak-Biermann reacted to the contentious nature of the custody battle earlier this month via a statement from her lawyer, David Beaudry.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the statement to Us read. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

Biermann, meanwhile, took to social media on Friday, June 23, to thank his followers for their support amid the drama.

“I am so grateful for the support and positivity. I wish I could reply to ALL of you personally!” he wrote in the comments section underneath a post about his “self-improvement” journey. “Please know that I see EVERYONES comments and I appreciate them so very much!! Love you all!!”