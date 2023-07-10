Andy Cohen Is ‘Surprised’ Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Called Off Divorce

Even Andy Cohen is shocked that Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have reconciled amid their messy divorce drama.

“I was really surprised to hear Kim and Kroy got back together, especially after, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences at that time,” Cohen, 55, admitted on the Monday, July 10, episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

The talk show host didn’t divulge the details of his conversation with Zolciak-Biermann, 44, nor did he elaborate on the news of their reconciliation.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed to dismiss her divorce from Biermann, 37, on Friday, July 7. Biermann’s attorney, Marlys Bergstrom, told Us via a statement that the pair were reconciling after months of ongoing legal drama.

That same day, a source exclusively told Us while the couple were seemingly getting along at the moment, their dynamic could change.

“They’re getting along so [Kim] called it off,” the insider explained, noting that the pair may change their relationship status again in the future. “Tomorrow might be different.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann — who were still cohabitating in their Alpharetta, Georgia home following their split — both filed for divorce in May, according to court documents obtained by Us at the time. Biermann, for his part, claimed in the docs that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Following their respective filings, the Bravo personality and the former Atlanta Falcons player began a heated custody battle over their four children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, after the twosome tied the knot in 2011.)

Biermann requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his four children in addition to child support. Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, filed a motion to have the athlete drug-tested and claimed that she saw Biermann “smoking marijuana” and has “serious concerns for the safety and well being” of their kids while in his care. Following the allegation, Biermann fought back and requested that Zolciak-Biermann undergo a psychological evaluation while alleging she had a gambling problem.

The custody battle grew even more turbulent after Biermann claimed that his wife’s friend, Elise Humphries, attempted to kidnap their son KJ after she took him to the rodeo. Humphries, for her part, denied the allegations and revealed that she had permission from Zolciak-Biermann for the outing.

Amid the back and forth, the duo were spotted with their children attending a church service earlier this month. A source told Us that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s decision to call off their split was for their children.

“They are doing the best for their kids,” the insider explained, noting that the pair are “getting along at the moment” but “Lord only knows what will happen.”