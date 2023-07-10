Kim Zolciak-Biermann had plenty to say about husband Kroy Biermann as she made her triumphant return to reality TV on season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kim, 45, briefly appeared during the Sunday, July 9, episode of the Bravo hit, joining fellow OGs Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow for dinner. In the scene — which was filmed back in December 2022 — Kim thanked Shereé, 53, for introducing her to Kroy, 37.

“You know what? I think about you all the time,” Kim told her former costar, lovingly referring to Kroy as “Tight Ass” as she reflected on their meet-cute. “You want to know what’s really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and he [has told me since], ‘I just knew when I saw you.'”

When asked further about her relationship, Kim gave a glowing update. “We’re still married, it’s [been] 11 years,” she said. “We’re doing great. So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. [It’s] crazy. Crazy.”

Kim’s RHOA cameo aired days after Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, July 7, that she and Kroy called off their divorce. The pair — who share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — split two months prior.

The decision to reconcile was made for the sake of the couple’s children. “They are doing the best for their kids,” a source exclusively told Us, adding that Kim and Kroy are “getting along at the moment” but aren’t yet 100 percent healed.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Since filing to end their marriage in May, the twosome were locked in a messy back and forth over custody and more. Kroy requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the pair’s minor children and asked in court docs that Kim be “restrained” from their shared home in Alpharetta, Georgia. (The Bravo alums were still living together after their split made headlines.)

Along with requesting child support, Kroy alleged that Kim had a gambling problem and should undergo a psychological evaluation. Kim, meanwhile, filed a motion for Kroy to submit a drug test after claiming she had seen him smoking in front of their kids and was “fearful” for their safety in his care.

The drama continued last month when Kroy claimed that Kim’s friend Elise Humphries attempted to kidnap their son. Multiple 911 calls were made from the couple’s home on June 16, per a police report obtained by Us. Kim’s friend later denied Kroy’s kidnapping allegations via social media.

Before dismissing their divorce case, Kim and Kroy were hoping to reach a healthy place in their coparenting relationship. “Despite everything Kim and Kroy are going through, they will always put their children’s needs above all else,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “That’s their No. 1 priority no matter what … Regardless of how they feel about each other, they’re determined to remain amicable when it comes to their kids.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.