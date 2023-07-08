Kim Zolciak-Biermann is set to return to her Real Housewives of Atlanta roots on the Sunday, July 9, episode, but a source tells Us Weekly that she’s not thinking about being a series regular again.

“She is not going back to RHOA, she has no plans to return full-time,” the insider tells Us. “It’s one episode. They brought the OGs back for an episode.”

A trailer for the Sunday episode dropped last month, in which Kim, 45, reunited with fellow alums Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield and DeShawn Snow at a group dinner. In the clip, the ladies were shocked when Kim — donning a black crop top and matching trousers — waltzed into the restaurant.

“What the? I don’t know if I need to hug you or chop you … we don’t know!” DeShawn, 50, quipped before embracing Kim in a friendly hug.

Kim was originally a full-time cast member on RHOA between 2008 and 2012. One year before her exit, she received a Bravo spinoff — called Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding — leading up to her nuptials to Kroy Biermann. The special went on to spurn the couple’s own reality show, renamed Don’t Be Tardy, before it was ultimately canceled in 2020.

Don’t Be Tardy followed Kim and Kroy, 37, at home in Atlanta with their children: Brielle, 26, Ariana, 21, Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (The twosome welcomed their youngest four together after Kroy adopted Kim’s eldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kim and Kroy both filed for divorce in May, with the former football player calling their marriage “irretrievably broken” in his court filing. They continued to go toe-to-toe over the terms of their separation and custody arrangements, but a second source told Us earlier this month that they remained committed to coparenting.

“Despite everything Kim and Kroy are going through, they will always put their children’s needs above all else,” the insider said on Thursday, July 6. “That’s their No. 1 priority no matter what and what will help them coparent moving forward. Regardless of how they feel about each other, they’re determined to remain amicable when it comes to their kids.”

Us confirmed one day later that Kim and Kroy called off their divorce, with the Bravolebrity filing to dismiss her motion. Kroy’s attorney, Marlys Bergstrom, subsequently told Us that they are in the process of reconciling.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson