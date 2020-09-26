Searching for Mr. Right. Brielle Biermann dished on what she wants in a boyfriend and why she’s not really dating at the moment.

“There’s a few guys that I talk to but everyone’s just, like, boring,” Biermann, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the upcoming season of Don’t Be Tardy. “I need some excitement, you know?”

The reality star told Us that she had a few dates lined up this month, but she’s not invested in the men she’s met.

“I told my makeup artist, like, an hour ago that I have a date tonight and she was like, ‘You’re just so unexcited about everything aren’t you?’” she recalled. “And I was like ‘Yeah, I don’t really care.’”

If the KAB Cosmetics cofounder could choose her ideal mate, she’d want him to reside somewhere other than her hometown.

“See what I’m looking for is somebody who doesn’t live in Atlanta, so I have a reason to travel and get out of my house,” she revealed. “So, until I find that, it’s not happening.”

Biermann’s single status doesn’t mean she has limited options. In fact, when it comes to suitors sliding into her DMs, the TV personality’s dating pool is overflowing.

“Oh yeah. All types of peeps [slide into my messages],” she told Us.

According to Biermann’s mom, Kim Zolciak, the DMs come from “all walks of life, honey” and a lot of them send inappropriate photos.

“I’ve seen more d–k pics on Brielle’s phone in a day than I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, told Us. “It’s like mind-blowing. They’re, like, Facetuned. They’re, like, 24 inches long. It’s absurd. All these f–king guys do this. And we just cry laughing every day.”

The reality star also noted that she receives “a ton” of her messages from celebrities.

“I feel like that’s really the only people who reach out to me,” Biermann revealed, noting that although there are a lot to choose from, “they’re all weird.”

The most awkward encounters, however, have been from married men, which both Biermann and Zolciak said is “alarming.”

In addition to weeding out bad seeds from her DMs, Biermann recently came under fire from internet trolls who commented on a photo of her sitting on her stepdad Kroy Biermann’s lap earlier this month.

“My mind doesn’t go there,” Brielle told Us, after receiving negative remarks about the photo she posted on September 13 with Kroy, 35, for his birthday. “He’s my father. It’s disgusting.”

Brielle added that she finds the remarks “honestly appalling” before telling Us, “These people need help. They’re sick.”

Zolciak married the former football player in 2011. Two years later, Kroy confirmed that he’d officially adopted Brielle and her sister Ariana, 18. The couple later welcomed KJ, 9, Kash, 8, and twins Kaia and Kane, 6.

Season 8 of Don’t Be Tardy premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, October 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe