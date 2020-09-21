Not OK. Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann were appalled by trolls after receiving multiple comments asking why the 23-year-old was sitting on her stepdad Kroy Biermann‘s lap.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting. I think it’s coming from ignorant, uneducated people,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the upcoming season of Don’t Be Tardy. “I think it’s quite disrespectful to Kroy as well.”

Brielle added that she finds the comments trolls made to be “honestly appalling” and something that confuses her.

“My mind doesn’t go there. He’s my father. It’s disgusting,” she told Us. “These people need help. They’re sick.”

On Sunday, September 13, Brielle shared multiple photos in honor of Kroy’s birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know,” she captioned the Instagram post. “I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday love love you dad!”

When one commenter asked, “Why you sitting on your momma husband lap?” the KAB Cosmetics owner was quick to respond: “Honestly bc i had no where [sic] else to sit we were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa it was comedy.”

The “Tardy for the Party” singer and the former football player, 35, married in 2011. In 2013, Kroy confirmed that he had officially adopted Brielle and Ariana, 18. Zolciak and Kroy later welcomed KJ, 9, Kash, 8, and twins Kaia and Kane, 6.

“In order to keep balance you have to have priorities,” the Montana native told E! in 2013 about why he made the adoption official. “Our careers are our priorities, our kids, our health, our happiness. Before Kim and before the girls and before the boys, I lived a pretty regimented life. I’d wake up, eat breakfast, go to work, come home. It was pretty normal. Now, my house isn’t going to be as clean as it was before, but it’s not important. Those things are not important and it’s all about prioritizing and understanding.”

Zolciak added, “I don’t know if I could love anybody else’s children as much as Kroy loves the girls. I just don’t know if I have it in me.”

Season 8 of Don’t Be Tardy premieres on Bravo Tuesday, October 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe