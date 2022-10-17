While some Bravolebrities say they have “no regrets” about their time on reality TV, other Real Housewives or stars from Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Summer House and more have a lot of moments they would like to do over.

“There’s too many to speak of,” Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya Moore admitted to Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon in October 2022. “I made a lot of mistakes! I don’t want to relive those.”

Winter House’s Luke Gulbranson noted that “90 percent of everything is always fun then the other 10 percent you probably don’t ever want to relive ever — you want to bury in a hole and pour tons of dirt on it and be done with it.”

Teresa Giudice was quick to name two contentious moments from recent seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“When I put out the rumor about Jackie and Evan,” she told Us, referring to allegations that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband Evan Goldschneider cheated on his wife at the gym. “And when I told Danielle [Staub] to pull Margaret’s [Josephs] hair.”

Evan had denied the allegations repeatedly, telling Us at BravoCon, “It was during COVID. I was working out at home. I would have to [have] gotten pretty creative.”

The allegations led to Jackie comparing the situation to repeating false claims that Teresa’s daughter Gia did drugs, which brings Us to the moment the former lawyer would do differently.

“My conversation with Teresa on the couch,” she told Us. “I would have said: ‘I am presenting an analogy. This is not real. And here’s the analogy.’ Just so there was no confusion at all.”

Margaret, meanwhile, was happy to hear the infamous hair pull made Teresa’s list. “You know what? That’s nice,” she told Us.

When asked the same question, the fashion designer replied: “The thing I would redo was the time I was getting my hair pulled. I would make sure that didn’t happen.”

Scroll through to see which Bravo stars had moments they’d want to redo for a second chance — and relive because it was just a blast: