Kim Zolciak-Biermann referred to husband Kroy Biermann as “aggressive” in bodycam footage filmed weeks before their reconciliation.

The then-estranged couple were seen arguing after police officers arrived at their home, according to a video of the dispute obtained by RadarOnline on Tuesday, July 11. Zolciak-Biermann, 45, called Biermann, 37, “f–king crazy” after alleging he locked her out of their house and stole her car keys.

“I deserve to be in this bathroom, [but] he was like, ‘Get out, get out, I want to take a shower.’ But he locked me out and I can’t get back in,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said while crying over how she nearly called the authorities “a dozen times” in the past over issues with Biermann.

Zolciak-Biermann was on the phone with a friend who accused Biermann of “following” his wife around their property. “Something’s wrong with his mind. Something’s not right,” Zolciak-Biermann said in the emotional video before adding, “I can’t keep doing this every day of my life.”

The former athlete, for his part, told the same officers in separate footage that he may have “raised” his voice at Zolciak-Biermann.

“I’ve asked her to kindly leave our bedroom so I could shower in privacy because I don’t trust her. She’s refusing to leave. She’s a narcissist, so she’s playing her games,” he noted, calling out her alleged “manipulation” tactic.

The pair’s relationship drama has played out in the public eye since they each filed for divorce in May. Amid their breakup, Biermann requested that Zolciak-Biermann undergo a psychological evaluation. His filing came days after Zolciak-Biermann submitted her own motion for him to take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

The twosome, who tied the knot in 2011, share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship.

In June, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann made headlines again when the former Bravo star was accused of punching him in the back of the head, according to a police report. She claimed in paperwork filed about the May incident that Biermann locked her personal items — such as designer purses, jewelry and passport — in a safe. The former NFL player, meanwhile, said he planned to sell the marital property to help offset certain costs.

After two months of legal back and forth, the duo filed paperwork on Friday, July 7, to dismiss their divorce. A source exclusively told Us that their friends “aren’t surprised” by the reconciliation decision.

“It was actually more shocking when they initially filed because they never saw any problems in their marriage,” the insider shared. “They believed Kim and Kroy had an amazing marriage and would be together forever. They’re thrilled that they’ve decided to work on things. Everybody sees that Kim and Kroy have an incredible bond and they’re confident they’ll spend the rest of their lives together.”