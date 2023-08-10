Celebrity Exes Who Lived Together Post-Split

The relationship may be over, but the living arrangements stay the same. That’s been the case for a number of celebrity exes — including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and more.

For Sandoval and Madix — who split in March 2023 after Madix discovered Sandoval had been cheating behind her back for months with their fellow Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss — the duo are still cohabitating amid their tumultuous breakup.

“They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out,” a rep for Sandoval told Us Weekly at the time. “This isn’t something that’s going to be decided in a weekend.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Five months later, Sandoval confirmed that he and Madix were still living together.

“We don’t really look at each other too often,” Sandoval quipped. “We don’t even look at each other when we have sex anymore, it’s crazy.” (Sandoval, for his part, clarified: “I’m just kidding.”)

Keep scrolling to see which former A-list couples decided to stay under one roof despite their split: