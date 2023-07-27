Khloé Kardashian was by Tristan Thompson‘s side following his mother’s death — and even let him live in her house.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Khloé, 39, told cameras during the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, July 27. “So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.”

While filming a confessional, Khloé recalled her first conversation with Tristan, 32, after his mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack.

“Tristan called me. I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was just screaming on the phone trying to tell me that she is gone. But I had no idea what he was talking about. I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day,” the reality star said about the January death. “Andrea is only 53 years old and she leaves behind four boys: Dishawn, Daniel and Amari. And Amari is 16 and he is severely disabled and it is just really sad. Because we don’t know what he knows or doesn’t know cognitively.”

The professional basketball player, for his part, praised Khloé and her loved ones for being there for him. “Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys,” he told Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. “You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you.”

Khloé pointed out that what happened to Tristan’s house amid his personal loss felt like a sign.

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?” she added in the episode. “I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”

The Good American cofounder concluded: “I am grateful that I am strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now. You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right. That is not how I was raised.”

Khloé and Tristan’s ups and downs have made headlines since they started dating in 2016. Following his paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols — the fitness model gave birth to their son, Theo, in December 2022 — the pair called it quits for good.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Khloé was in Tristan’s corner as he dealt with Andrea’s passing.

“Khloé loves Tristan’s brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way. Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom,” the insider said in February about Khloé’s bond with Tristan’s youngest sibling, who has epilepsy. “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. Like she mentioned in her online tribute to Andrea, she will help look after Amari at any cost.”

According to the source, the Hulu personality has remained focused on helping Tristan after he became Amari’s legal guardian.

“Amari is family, too, so she will continue to be by his side forever,” the insider added at the time. “She’s able to remain amicable with Tristan and focus on coparenting, and the bigger picture because she’s a natural caretaker — she always has been. This situation is difficult on everybody, but she feels like the least she can do is make sure Tristan and Amari have support all around them.”