While Tristan Thompson‘s personal life has often raised eyebrows, the NBA player is also a devoted father, brother and son.

The athlete’s late mom, Andrea Thompson, reflected on the inspiration behind her eldest son’s work ethic in a 2011 piece for the Toronto Star.

“Trevor is a truck driver. I drive a school bus,” Andrea wrote, referring to Tristan’s father. “We work hard. In life you have to work hard to receive your blessing, everybody knows that. Tristan saw us always working hard, and he wanted to get ahead.”

Andrea remembered having “fun” traveling for Tristan’s tournaments along with his three younger brothers: Dishawn, Daniel and Amari. The Indiana Pacers player, for his part, recalled the sacrifices his mom made for her children and the determination she demonstrated as a parent.

“Daniel was crying, and he wouldn’t stop, so I think he was hungry,” Tristan said of one road trip the family went on in a “blizzard” in an interview with LeBron James‘ Uninterrupted brand. remembering how his mom breast-fed his little brother while still driving. “Seeing her do that and be just a warrior and a champ and how much she was willing to sacrifice for me to get to that tournament so I could go play and do something that I love. I mean it just shows her love and passion for her kids.”

Andrea died unexpectedly in January 2023 after suffering a heart attack, per TMZ. Her whole family let the significant loss — as did Khloé Kardashian.

Kardashian — who welcomed daughter True and a son with Tristan in April 2018 and July 2022, respectively — paid tribute to her ex’s mom via Instagram after attending Andrea’s funeral.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish,” the Kardashians star wrote in January 2023. “So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day. I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss.”

The Good American cofounder promised Andrea that she would look after Tristan’s brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.

“I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy,” the California native added in her emotional tribute. “Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

Tristan previously spoke about his relationship with Amari during a March 2022 interview with NBC Sports. “My younger brother fights each and every day. Most 16-year-olds can enjoy life and have the freedom and be able to experience things with their peers. It’s harder for him,” the basketball star explained. “He motives me. Why not keep working each day? There’s no reason for me not to get up and push to be not only a better basketball player but a better human being.”

Keep scrolling to learn about Tristan’s family, including his four children and more: