A heartfelt tribute. Khloé Kardashian broke her silence after Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died earlier this month.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all,” the 38-year-old reality star began on Tuesday, January 24, via Instagram, alongside a series of snaps with her ex’s mom. “I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

Khloé added that “goodbyes for good are something” she doesn’t “believe” in.

“I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish,” she continued. “So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day. I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss.”

Andrea, who died after suffering a heart attack on January 5, had four sons: the 31-year-old basketball player and his brothers, Dishawn, Daniel and Amari.

“At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys,” Khloé wrote. “They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

The Kardashians star concluded her message: “‘So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.’ John 16:22. I love you.”

Kris Jenner confirmed the news of Andrea’s passing on January 6. Khloé was subsequently seen with Tristan, with whom she shares two kids, touching down in Toronto via a private jet. One week later, the Good American designer, Jenner, 67, and Kim Kardashian were seen at the January 14 funeral.

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” the momager wrote at the time. “You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel 🙏❤️ @realtristan13.”

Khloé and Tristan, who welcomed son Prince, now 6, with ex Jordan Craig in December 2016, dated on and off from fall 2016 to December 2021. They called it quits for good when news broke that he had fathered a child — son Theo, now 13 months — with Maralee Nichols while Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate was pregnant with a baby boy (born in July 2022) of their own.