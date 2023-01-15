Sharing their support. Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were among the stars who attended the funeral for Tristan Thompson’s late mother, Andrea Thompson.

The Good American designer, 38, and the Skims mogul, 42, were spotted outside a Toronto cemetery on Saturday, January 14, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The NBA star, 31, and rapper Drake were also pictured during the memorial.

News broke on January 6 that Andrea, the mother of the Chicago Bulls forward, had suffered a heart attack and died.

Tristan Thompson with his mother Andrea.

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” Khloé’s mother, Kris Jenner, wrote via Instagram several hours later, sharing throwback images of the two women side-by-side. “You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!!”

The 67-year-old Kardashians matriarch concluded: “I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel 🙏❤️.”

After news of Andrea’s death, Tristan and Khloé — who share daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, 6 months — were spotted exiting a private jet after it landed in his hometown of Toronto. The professional athlete and the Revenge Body alum dated on and off between 2016 to 2021 before splitting for good amid the former Cleveland Cavaliers player’s paternity scandal. (Maralee Nichols sued Tristan for child support that December, claiming he fathered her son Theo, now 13 months, which he eventually confirmed one month later.)

“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said of Tristan during a May 2022 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “He’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

Andrea is survived by her four sons — Tristan, Dishawn, Daniel and Amari — and her four grandchildren. (Tristan coparents son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, as well as his children with Khloé and Nichols.)

“Seeing [my mom] do that and be a warrior and a champ, and how much she was willing to sacrifice for me to get to that tournament so I could go play and do something that I love — it just shows her love and passion for her kids,” Tristan previously said in a May 2020 Instagram video, gushing over his mother’s tireless support of his athletic career.