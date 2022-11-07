Family of three! Khloé Kardashian has given fans several glimpses of her baby boy while speaking about life as a mother of two following her son’s birth.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Good American cofounder and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child via surrogate in July 2022. One month later, news broke that they had welcomed a baby boy and his birth was chronicled on a September 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, where she opened up about expanding her family following the NBA player’s paternity scandal.

“Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Kardashian said during the episode. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

She continued: “This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”

The former couple — who dated on and off from 2016 to December 2021 and welcomed daughter True in April 2018 — made the decision to have another baby before news broke in December 2021 that Maralee Nichols was suing the NBA player for child support. Us confirmed that the fitness model gave birth to son Theo later that month and Thompson confirmed that he is the baby’s father in January 2022 after a DNA test. The Canada native is also father to 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” Thompson said in a statement via Instagram at the time. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. … I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Though the California native invited Thompson to meet his son at the hospital, they have barely communicated since their December 2021 split.

“[Khloé and Tristan] have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters,” a source told Us exclusively in July 2022. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her. There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

Since his birth in August, Kardashian has kept her son’s name under wraps, although she teased on The Kardashians that she wanted his name to begin with a “T,” so it would match his older sister’s moniker.

“No one is sharing the name of the baby and a lot of acquaintances do not know,” a second insider exclusively told Us in October, adding that the rest of the famous family is staying equally tight-lipped. “[They’re] letting Khloé make that announcement when she’s ready.”

Keep scrolling to see all of the photos Kardashian has shared of her baby boy: