Baby boy! Khloé Kardashian shared a rare photo of her and ex Tristan Thompson’s 9-month-old son while celebrating nephew Psalm West’s 4th birthday.

The Kardashians star, 38, snapped an adorable selfie with her son and daughter True, 5, at Kim Kardashian’s son’s firetruck-themed party, which she uploaded via Instagram on Sunday, May 7. While she and True smiled for the camera, Khloé’s infant stared off to the side and sported a plastic firefighter helmet. The California native captioned the pic with three bear emojis.

At the birthday celebration on Saturday, May 6, the Revenge Body alum and other attendees received their own customized “Calabasas FD” uniforms and took rides on a firetrucks with the Los Angeles Fire Department. True also donned a T-shirt featuring her aunt Kim’s most memorable red carpet looks.

Khloé and Thompson, 32, welcomed True in April 2018 after two years of dating on and off — and after the NBA athlete cheated on the reality star while she was pregnant. The couple initially stayed together before splitting in 2019. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the twosome were giving their relationship another chance, but the conciliation was brief. They called it quits again in June 2021, six months before news broke that fitness model Maralee Nichols sued Thompson for child support after claiming he got her pregnant earlier that year. She gave birth to son Theo in December 2021.

Thompson confirmed his paternity in January 2022 and apologized to the Hulu star in a public statement. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. (The NBA player also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)

The Good American cofounder and Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate in August 2022, but the boy’s name has not yet been revealed. Khloé showed a glimpse of her son’s face for the first time in Christmas photos later that year. In the social media upload, she held her son while posing with True in matching red dresses in front of their glittering Christmas tree.

Khloé recently gave a hint about her son’s name on the April 5 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, teasing, “I think it will start with a T. Yeah, it will start with a T.”

Earlier this year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum commemorated Thompson’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute despite their rocky history. “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow on March 13. “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time [sic] rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

One month later, Khloé called her children her “heart beat [sic]” in a birthday tribute to True while sharing pics from her ocean-themed 5th birthday party.

Amid their many ups and downs, Khloé and Thompson have remained cordial coparents — but a source exclusively told Us that the Canada native “hasn’t completely given up hope” on rekindling a romance with his ex. “He knows they’re always going to be in each other’s lives because of their children. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been trying,” the insider added in April.

Thompson moved to the same neighborhood as Khloé shortly before signing a deal to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. “At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family,” the source told Us. “He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”