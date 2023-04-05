From lovers to neighbors? Tristan Thompson is excited to spend more time with his ex Khloé Kardashian and their children as he settles into his new pad.

“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

The Kardashians star, 38, and the basketball player, 32, were first romantically linked in August 2016. The pair — who share daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, 8 months — dated off and on until December 2021. (Thompson is also father of son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.)

Kardashian called it quits for good with Thompson when she learned that he cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered son Theo, now 16 months. Nichols, 31, gave birth to their child on December, 1, 2021, weeks after the Good American founder did an embryo transfer with their surrogate to conceive baby No. 2 with Thompson. Kardashian learned the news of the affair while they were expecting their second bundle of joy and their baby boy was born in July 2022.

While Kardashian has “made it clear” that she doesn’t see a romantic relationship with the former Cleveland Cavaliers star in the future, per the source, Thompson “hasn’t completely given up hope” yet.

“He knows they’re always going to be in each other’s lives because of their children. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been trying,” the insider recalls. “At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family. He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”

Most recently, the exes were spotted together at a McDonalds drive thru in Southern California on Tuesday, April 4. In a video obtained by TMZ, Thompson was in the passenger seat and Kardashian pulled up to the window to get their order.

Over the weekend, the Revenge Body alum and the power forward celebrated True’s 5th birthday with their friends and family, including the birthday girl’s besties, cousins, aunts and grandmother Kris Jenner.

The following day, Nichols seemingly shaded the extravagant celebration while on an outing to the beach with her son.

“Happiness 🫶🏼. It’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary,” the model wrote on Sunday, April 2.