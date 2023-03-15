Wanting to give it another try. While Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian haven’t rekindled their romance, he still has feelings for his former flame.

“Tristan is always trying to get Khloé back, he still loves her and wants to make it work between them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re friends and great coparents, but he wants more.”

On the former Chicago Bulls player’s 32nd birthday, Kardashian, 38, shared a touching tribute in honor of her ex gushing over what a great father he is to their two children: daughter True, 4, and a 7-month-old baby boy, whose name has not been revealed at this time.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” the Good American founder wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 13. “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

A second insider told Us on Tuesday that the pair weren’t “back together” and that Kardashian was disappointed that she had to turn the comments off of her post because “people will come for her” when it comes to Thompson.

“Khloé will never not support Tristan because he’s the father of her two kids. Khloé called him the ‘best father’ because that’s how she feels and she will always stand by that,” the source added at the time. “Despite whatever happened between them, she has decided to focus on the positive because her children are the most important people in her life. She’s able to separate their past and appreciates the way he shows up for his kids.”

The Candana native faced tragedy earlier in the year when his mother, Andrea Thompson, tragically died after suffering from cardiac arrest in January. His recent birthday was the first one without his mom. Kardashian, the second insider explained, wanted to give Tristan “love and support as he continues to grieve the loss of his mother.”

As Tristan mourned his mother’s passing one month after her death, he penned a lengthy tribute in her honor and apologized for the “wrong decisions” he’s made in the past.

While he wasn’t specific in his post, the basketball star frequently made headlines for cheating on Kardashian multiple times throughout their years-long romance. He fathered son Theo with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with the Hulu personality. Theo was born in December 2021, one month after Kardashian and Tristan did an embryo transfer with their surrogate, who later gave birth to their son in July 2022.

“[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source exclusively told Us in July 2022. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”