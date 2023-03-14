Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about people who are undeserving of her love one day after gushing over ex Tristan Thompson.

“[Shout-out] to myself bc after everything I’ve been through I still have a good heart, even when people don’t deserve it,” the Good American cofounder, 38, shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 14. She also uploaded a selfie puckering her lips and giving the camera a kissing face. She captioned the image with a simple lipstick stain emoji.

One day prior, the Kardashians star — who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 7-month-old baby boy with the NBA player — called her “baby daddy” the “best father” in an effusive tribute for his 32nd birthday.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 13, alongside a carousel of photos and videos of the former Chicago Bulls star with his family and children. “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum turned off the comments on the post, but fans flooded her Tuesday selfie upload with their opinions about the birthday shout-out to her ex.

“GIRL GO DELETE THAT BIRTHDAY POST NOWW!!!!!!!” wrote one user. “Delete the tristan post girl … I THINK CUT COMMA LOOKS FUNKY” shared another. “Khlo it was really necessary a post in your feed of that man?” asked a third user. “Love you are the most beautiful, value yourself please!” penned a fourth follower. “Don’t lower yourself to someone who doesn’t deserve you. ❤️.”

Others defended the California native’s decision to share her love for Thompson on the grid.

“Oh she wished her baby daddy a happy birthday because regardless of what happens between them he is still her children’s Dad and she appreciates him as a Dad. You guys love to overreact and throw your unnecessary opinions around on the internet,” one fan wrote. “You guys are so mean to her :(,” added another.

Thompson cheated on the Hulu personality multiple times throughout their years-long, on-and-off romance, including when she was pregnant with True in 2018. He fathered son Theo with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while his and Kardashian’s surrogate was pregnant with their son. (In addition to his two children with the Strong Looks Better Naked author and his son with Nichols, Thompson is also the father of 6-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.)

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” Thompson wrote via Instagram in January 2022 after a paternity test confirmed he is Theo’s father. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian was there for the former Cleveland Cavaliers player after the death of his mom, Andrea Thompson, in January. While she attended her funeral with sister Kim Kardashian and penned a heartfelt tribute to Andrea via Instagram, a source exclusively told Us Weekly a few weeks later that the reality star “has no intention of getting back with Tristan, but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids and her family.”

The insider also noted that Khloé is dedicated to helping Tristan’s youngest brother, Amari, who has epilepsy. “Khloé loves Tristan’s brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way. Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom,” the source told Us. “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. … She will help look after Amari at any cost.”

Tristan, for his part, apologized for his past transgressions in an emotional tribute to his mom one month later.

“All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you,” he wrote in part in February. “But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I’m going to make you proud, I promise!”