Her “baby daddy.” Khloé Kardashian paid tribute to ex Tristan Thompson in an effusive post in honor of his 32nd birthday.

“@realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles,” the Kardashians star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 13, alongside a slideshow of numerous family photos and videos of the NBA star. Kardashian and Thompson are parents of daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, who was born in July 2022. The Canada native is also the father of son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, as well as son Theo, 15 months , whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.

“My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free,” Kardashian continued. “Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Good American cofounder’s tribute to her ex comes three days after she and Thompson, 32, were both spotted at her close friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq’s joint birthday party at Los Angeles hot spot The Nice Guy on Friday, March 10.

Despite the recent celebrations, Thompson has had a difficult year. In January, the former Chicago Bulls player lost his mom, Andrea Thompson, who died after suffering cardiac arrest. Khloé attended Andrea’s funeral with sister Kim Kardashian and later mourned her loss in a heartfelt tribute.

“I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives,” Khloé penned via Instagram on January 24. “But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that while “Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan …. no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family.”

Several weeks later, Tristan shared a lengthy, heart-wrenching post in honor of his mom. In the wide-ranging tribute, the basketball star touched on some of the “wrong decisions” he’s made in his life and vowed to be a better person.

“All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you,” he wrote via Instagram last month, alongside a series of photos of his late mother. “But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I’m going to make you proud, I promise!”

Though Tristan did not specify any of the mistakes he was referring to, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player has made headlines throughout the years for cheating on Khloé multiple times — including fathering son Theo with Nichols while they were still in a relationship. By the time Nichols gave birth to her and Tristan’s son in December 2021, Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate was already pregnant with their baby boy.

“[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source exclusively told Us in July 2022. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”