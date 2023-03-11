Party run-in? Khloé Kardashian was all smiles at her friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq’s joint birthday bash — where her ex Tristan Thompson was also in attendance.

“I love you @malika @foreverkhadijah,” the Good American designer, 38, gushed via Instagram Story on Friday, March 10, sharing footage of partygoers singing “Happy Birthday” to the twins.

Kardashian, who stunned in a silver minidress and matching Dolce & Gabbana handbag, was joined by several members of her famous family on Friday, including sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner. Thompson, 31, was also spotted at the bash, according to photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, the professional basketball player sported an all-leather ensemble as he entered Los Angeles’ Nice Guy, where the party was held.

While neither Khloé nor the Canada native further revealed if they saw one another inside the party, their mutual outing comes more than one year after they split for good.

The former Revenge Body host and Thompson — who share daughter True 4, and a baby boy, 8 months — dated on and off between 2016 and 2021 before breaking up amid the Chicago Bulls star’s paternity scandal. Maralee Nichols had sued Thompson, who also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, for child support in December 2021 and claimed that he fathered her son, Theo. Thompson eventually confirmed Theo’s paternity one month later. Amid the scandal, Khloé learned that she was expecting her second child with the athlete via surrogate. Their son — whose name has not been publicly shared — was born in July 2022, with the reality TV star receiving primary custody.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier that month, noting that the pair “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

The Kocktails With Khloé alum, who briefly dated a private equity investor last year, has since been candid about coparenting with Thompson.

“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” Khloé confessed during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May 2022. “He’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author has also been supporting Thompson and his three brothers in the wake of the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson.

“Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family,” a second source told Us last month after news broke that Andrea had died after a heart attack. “Khloé loves Tristan’s [epileptic] brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way. Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom.”