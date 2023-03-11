Shining bright! Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and more members of their famous family couldn’t have been more eager to celebrate friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq’s 40th birthday.

“I love you @malika @foreverkhadijah,” Khloé, 38, gushed via Instagram Story on Friday, March 10, sharing footage of the partygoers singing “Happy Birthday” to the twins.

The Good American designer came dressed to impress for the bash, stepping out in a silver minidress and coordinating Dolce & Gabbana handbag.

Khloé’s sisters Kim, 42, and Kylie Jenner, for their parts, chose to rock all-black looks for the Friday occasion. The Skims mogul opted to wear a strapless dress, which she accessorized with a diamond choker. Kylie, 25, went with a satin two-piece and matching gloves.

The Kardashians stars — including matriarch Kris Jenner, who also attended the extravagant bash — have been friends with the Haqq twins for years. Malika and Khadijah even frequently made cameos on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before starring in their short-lived Dash Dolls spinoff in 2015.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I want to thank you for choosing me over and over again to be your bestie. For allowing me to be apart of your life [and] your journey on this planet [sic],” Khloé gushed via Instagram several hours earlier on Friday in a sweet birthday tribute. “Thank you for trusting me with all that you do. Thank you for holding my hand while we go through life. It’s a privilege and an honor to have a friendship as long as we have had and I cherish the years we have spent together.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author continued: “Some people come into our lives and make it better, they make the music louder, the days brighter, and the happiness longer. Thank you for never judging me when I made mistakes, for laughing until we cried, for the sleepless nights of fun and for always being there. You both will always be my person, my ride or die, through thick and thin, until the end.”

In addition to being “ride or dies,” the besties have also exchanged plenty of parenting tips. Khloé shares daughter True, 4, and a son, 8 months, with ex Tristan Thompson, while Malika is a proud mom to son Ace, 2.

“She has given me a lot of really good advice,” the Hollywood Divas alum, who coparents her toddler with ex O.T. Genasis, exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020. “If I have to select one, the best advice would be to remind myself that I am doing the absolute best I can. She actually reminds me of that daily.”

Scroll below to see snaps of the Kardashian-Jenners at the Haqqs’ birthday bash: