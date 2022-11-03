Her special gift for True. Khloé Kardashian offered a rare glimpse into her complicated coparenting relationship with Tristan Thompson after his paternity scandal.

During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 3, Kris Jenner surprised Khloé, 38, when she revealed that Tristan, 31, planned to foot the bill for their daughter’s fourth birthday party — even though he wasn’t in attendance.

“So, I don’t know if I am supposed to tell you this or not, but Tristan called me and he said that he privately went ahead and took care of the whole party,” Kris, 66, told her daughter.

The Good American cofounder was less than thrilled with the news. “No, he is not taking care of the whole party. That is nice but I won’t let that happen,” she said while Kris attempted to convince her to accept the athlete’s offer. “And I am so excited that I get to do it all by myself. That is very nice, but I won’t let him do that.”

After Kris pointed out that Tristan wanted to support their child, Khloé once again shut down the idea, adding, “I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don’t need anyone’s help.”

The reality star’s on-and-off relationship with the NBA player has previously been documented on the Hulu series. After a series of splits, Khloé and Tristan rekindled their romance in late 2021 before news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the professional basketball player for child support.

In January, Tristan acknowledged that he is the father to the fitness model’s son, Theo, after previously requesting genetic testing. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Sacramento Kings player, who also shares a son with ex Jordan Craig, wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The Canada native issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend in the lengthy social media post. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The businesswoman later opened up about her conflicting feelings toward her ex-boyfriend.

“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” she said during an episode of “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May. “I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the former couple were expecting their second child via surrogate. In July, Khloé and Tristan welcomed their son — whose name they have yet to reveal.

According to a source, Tristan has made it clear he wants to help raise their baby boy together. “He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course, Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” the insider shared with Us earlier this month. “When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”

Scroll down for Khloé’s candid comments about coparenting with Tristan: