Keeping quiet. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson haven’t revealed their son’s name yet — and even some of their friends aren’t privy to the little boy’s moniker.

“No one is sharing the name of the baby and a lot of acquaintances do not know,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Us confirmed that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, were having a baby via surrogate in July and welcomed the little guy in August. Weeks after the child was conceived in fall 2021, the NBA star made headlines with a paternity scandal amid a lawsuit with Maralee Nichols, who welcomed son Theo in December. One month later, Thompson confirmed his paternity with a DNA test and issued a public apology to Kardashian, with whom he also shares daughter True, now 4.

In the September premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder revealed that she kept the surrogate’s pregnancy a secret to protect her mental health and stop further speculation. “It’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact,” she explained during the episode. “Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else?”

After keeping the baby news secret for so long, she’s decided to keep her son’s name just as private.

“She’s keeping it tight lipped,” the insider tells Us, noting that friends and family are “letting Khloe make that announcement when she’s ready.”

Even Kourtney Kardashian avoided putting the newborn’s name on a Halloween-themed gingerbread house. Khloé shared a look at the creative confection, sent by the Poosh founder, 43, and Travis Barker, via Instagram, revealing tiny cookies bearing the names True, Khloé and “Baby,” in honor of the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s two-month-old son.

Notably, Thompson’s name was also not included. The duo dated on and off for years ahead of the December paternity scandal, but the two are now solely focused on coparenting their two children.

“He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” the insider recently explained to Us.

According to the source, there is “no question” about Thompson’s involvement. “He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be,” the source added. “When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”