Over the Moon'! Inside Khloe Kardashian’s 1st Days With Her, Tristan's Son

Happy as a clam! Khloé Kardashian is embracing her new role as a mother of two after welcoming a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate earlier this month.

“Khloé and the baby are doing well,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s over the moon and soaking it all in. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby home.”

The Good American founder, 38, has “always wanted a baby boy and wanted to give True a sibling,” the insider says, referring to Kardashian and Thompson’s eldest child, daughter True, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is “taking the time to adjust to being a mom of two now,” the source explains, adding that “the baby will be with Khloé full time” following her split from the NBA player, 31, last year.

Us confirmed on Friday, August 5, that the California native welcomed her second child just one month after news broke that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting baby No. 2.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the former E! personality said in a statement in July. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

A separate source later exclusively confirmed to Us that despite expanding their family, “Khloé and Tristan are not back together” and “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

Kardashian was first linked to the former Cleveland Cavaliers player in 2016. They dated on and off for five years before splitting for good in 2021. The Revenge Body author, however, continued to move forward with her plans of having another baby after previously discussing surrogacy with Thompson.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the second insider told Us last month, referring to the basketball player’s cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols, which came to light last year when the fitness instructor, 31, sued Thompson for child support ahead of giving birth in December 2021.

The Canada native confirmed paternity of Nichols’ son, Theo, in January, issuing a public apology to Kardashian at the same time. Thompson was still dating the Hulu personality when he conceived the child.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, for her part, was briefly linked to a private equity investor this summer. Us confirmed earlier this month that the pair had parted ways after things “fizzled out” between them ahead of Kardashian welcoming baby No. 2.

Despite all the drama with Thompson, the reality star appears to be doing well while focusing on her growing family.

“The baby is unbelievable. So beautiful,” Kris Jenner’s best friend Faye Resnick exclusively told Us on Sunday, August 7, of Kardashian’s newborn son. She added that 4-year-old True is “very excited and very curious” now that she’s a big sister. “She loves, loves, loves the baby,” Resnick concluded.

