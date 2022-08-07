True time! Two days after Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child, she has returned to social media to dote over her daughter.

“My happy sweet girl 💕,” the Good American cofounder, 38, captioned a Sunday, August 7, Instagram snap of True, 4, smiling in the kitchen. The toddler — whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson — beamed while sitting in front of a large floral arrangement that was shaped like a cat.

The Kardashians star’s social media upload quickly impressed her famous family as sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner all “liked” her snap.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author’s Sunday pic comes two days after Us confirmed her second child had arrived. “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” a source told Us on Friday, August 5. “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

One month prior, Us confirmed Khloé and the Canada native, 31, were expecting their second child together via surrogate. (The NBA athlete also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.)

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Hulu star said in a July statement. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The Revenge Body alum and Thompson — who split for good in December 2021 — had been eager to expand their brood following True’s April 2018 arrival.

“True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid,” Khloé told the Chicago Bulls basketball player during a February 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I’m gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

While Khloé has not further announced her new bundle of joy’s moniker or shared his first photo, a second insider told Us on Friday that she was “focused on her kids and is very happy right now.”

The new mother of two had previously teased what it was like to choose a baby name during a January 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “That is the hardest [decision to make],” Khloé previously told Ellen DeGeneres ahead of True’s birth. “I think if it’s a boy, I’ll go with [Tristan] Junior.”

