Coparents only. While Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are gearing up to welcome their second child together, the basketball player’s past scandals continue to put a strain on their relationship.

“[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 31-year-old NBA star and the 38-year-old reality TV personality. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, July 13, that the twosome — who already are parents to 4-year-old daughter True — are expecting baby No. 2 via gestational carrier.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American designer told Us in a statement at the time. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Though the Kardashians star and Thompson have remained committed to raising True and their forthcoming little one, they’ve shut the door on a potential romantic reunion.

“Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore,” the insider tells Us. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

Kardashian and Thompson dated on and off between 2016 and 2021 before eventually splitting for good amid his paternity scandal late last year. Maralee Nichols sued the Canada native for child support that June, alleging they secretly conceived a child in March 2021. Their son, Theo, was born that December.

The Chicago Bulls athlete — who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig — later confirmed Theo’s paternity in January, while issuing a heartfelt apology to Kardashian.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The former DASH owner has since started dating a private equity investor whom she met through sister Kim Kardashian.

“Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” a second insider told Us earlier this month, noting Khloé set clear coparenting boundaries with her former partner. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

