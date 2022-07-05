Moving on! Khloé Kardashian is enjoying time with her new beau — something ex Tristan Thompson isn’t taking very well, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the insider exclusively tells Us on Tuesday, July 5. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”

The insider adds that while the NBA star, 31, has “tried countless times to win back” the Good American founder, 37, “she’s done with him for good romantically.”

The exes are now “strictly coparenting,” with Khloé making it known there are clear boundaries. “They are amicable and spend time together when it comes to True,” the source explains.

Tristan, for his part, is “single and doing his thing” but “not dating anyone special,” the insider says, adding, “He just likes to party and flirty with girls, which is nothing new.”

Us confirmed on June 21 that the reality star was dating a private equity investor after she and the mystery man — whose name still has yet to be revealed — were introduced at a dinner party through Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian.

“Sometimes you gotta sit and really think how blessed you are, seriously. Grateful every day,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote via Instagram at the time, seemingly in regards to her new romance. The TV personality even crossed out the word “sometimes,” implying that she always reflects on how “blessed” she is.

Rumors of Khloé moving on initially came from the gossip account DeuxMoi, after someone shared an anonymous tip that the Kardashians star was “seeing another NBA player,” which she quickly denied.

“Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” Khloé commented on an Instagram post from the KardashianSocial fan page on June 18.

The California native added, “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while.”

Khloé began dating Thompson back in 2016. The two first called it quits two years later after the basketball player was caught kissing sister Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. While the pair attempted to reconcile shortly after in August 2020, Us confirmed the pair had split once again in June 2021. The twosome reconciled in the fall, but Thompson soon made headlines in December 2021 when it was revealed he was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols after the trainer, 31, claimed she was the father of her child.

One month after Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo, Thompson confirmed the child was his. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote in a January statement. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Since their breakup, both parties have attempted to be civil. The former couple were most recently spotted hugging in Los Angeles after meeting for lunch with their little one in June. They also spent Father’s Day together alongside several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!